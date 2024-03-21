Shares

Sunset Paradise Holiday Homes has launched a Ksh 100 million ultra-modern conference facility.

The facility, dubbed Sunset Paradise Holiday Centre, will tap into the local and international conference markets during the tourism off-peak season.

The facility holds a capacity of 150 people and is fitted with modern communication and audio visual devices. There are also 120 apartments available for short-term rentals for holiday people from Nairobi and other areas in the country.

Speaking at the opening, Holiday Homes Director Fredrick Gikandi noted, “The conference facility is probably the best in terms of equipment, conference facilities that we have enabled us to broadcast, recording, remote conferencing and multi-lingual conference.”

According to the Annual Tourism Sector Performance Report, 2022 the government’s Meeting, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism accounted for 27.24% of the total tourist arrivals. This percentage has been steadily increasing after the COVID-19 interruptions.

The report further revealed that the number of international conferences held in the country significantly increased from 125 in 2021 to 248 in 2022.

Another regular client, Mount Kenya University (MKU), hosted a one-week annual leadership training for the newly elected Student Association officials at the conference facility. MKU co-founder Jane Gathoni and Vice Chancellor Prof Deogratius Jagani commended the launch of the new facility, adding that it was a huge milestone for the company. Prof Jagani further noted that the University would extend its six year-long partnership Sunset Paradise Holiday Homes.