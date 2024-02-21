Shares

The Africa Food Prize has opened nominations for its 2024 edition. This award celebrates individuals and organizations driving positive change and promoting sustainable food systems across the continent.

The award, is a symbol of excellence in the agricultural and food systems sectors, honoring outstanding contributions to food security, agricultural development, and economic growth in Africa.

With each passing year, the prize continues to shine a spotlight on visionaries who are revolutionizing the way food is produced, distributed, and consumed, ultimately improving the lives of millions.

Nominations for the Africa Food Prize 2024 are now being accepted, inviting individuals, institutions, and initiatives that have made significant strides in enhancing food security, promoting agricultural sustainability, and fostering innovation to submit their entries.

The prize recognizes efforts ranging from research and technological advancements to policy advocacy and grassroots initiatives, all of which contribute to building a more resilient and inclusive food system across Africa.

H. E Jakaya Kikwete, Chairman of the Africa Food Prize Committee, said, “The Prize serves as a platform to honor those whose dedication and ingenuity are driving progress towards a hunger-free Africa. As we open the call for nominations for the 2024 edition, we look forward to uncovering remarkable stories of resilience, innovation, and impact that are shaping the future of food on our continent.”

The Prize seeks nominations from all corners of the continent, spanning diverse fields such as farming, agribusiness, research, education, and policy advocacy. Nominees will be evaluated based on their demonstrated impact, sustainability, scalability, and potential to inspire positive change within their communities and beyond. All nominations are reviewed using the award’s criteria that assesses a program’s contribution to poverty reduction and nutrition security as well as improvement of livelihoods through employment and job creation.

Previous recipients of the Prize include pioneers in agriculture, entrepreneurs, scientists, and policymakers who have spearheaded transformative initiatives, from promoting climate-smart farming practices to empowering smallholder farmers and enhancing market access for agricultural products.

The deadline for submitting nominations for the Africa Food Prize 2024 is 15 June 2024. If interested, click here to apply.