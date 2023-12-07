Shares

Phone manufacturer Infinix is set to launch the Infinix HOT 40 series in the Kenyan market on December 15, 2023. The new device is the successor to the Infinix HOT 30 series which was launched in the market in May this year

As we wait for the launch Infinix has announced a dance challenge with a grand prize of Ksh. 150,000 in the run-up to the launch.

Content creators will especially enjoy the Infinix Hot 40 with its improved camera and high-speed processor for a quick turnaround in producing great photos and videos. A sleek and intuitive interface and enhanced security features are part of the bundle the Infinix Hot 40 offers buyers.

The pre launch dance challenge dubbed The Hottest Dance Challenge is part of Infinix Mobility’s commitment to youth empowerment. Three finalists will walk away with over Ksh 300,000 in prize money.

The first-place prize is Ksh 150,000, while second-place and third-place finishers will get Ksh 100,000 and Ksh 80,000, respectively.

Infinix is going all out to ensure the launch is a memorable one and has lined up performances from the Gen-Z community of social media influencers.

The Infinix HOT 40 will come with Android 13 + XOS 13.5 operating system, Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm) processor, 50 Megapixel rear camera, a 32 Megapixel selfie camera and a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery.

Look out for information on the Infinix Hot 40 pricing from HapaKenya after the launch.