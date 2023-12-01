Shares

Visa has launched its Global AI Advisory Services Practice. The new service will focus on providing actionable insights and recommendations to empower clients to unlock the potential of AI and utilize generative AI.

The new service will be offered by Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA), the payments consulting advisory arm of Visa. Over the last three decades, Visa has led the way in using AI to enhance its services and provide secure, seamless transactions for customers. In the last 10 years alone, the company has invested more than $3 billion 1 in AI and data infrastructure to enable safer, smarter money movement and proactively prevent fraud.

While VCA has been using AI to help clients succeed, carrying out hundreds of paid engagements globally over the past year. This extensive work in AI and data, using over 150 unique models, has set the stage for the launch of dedicated AI advisory services, a strategic addition to Visa’s suite of value- added services.

“AI is not just reshaping industries worldwide – it’s revolutionizing them, and the payments sector is at the forefront of this transformation” said Carl Rutstein, global head of advisory services, Visa. ” Visa doesn’t just use AI to help improve payment experiences – our Advisory business is also harnessing it to empower our clients to grow and redefine how they serve their own customers.”

Visa’s new dedicated AI advisory practice leverages VCA’s global network of over 1,000 consultants, data scientists and product experts in 75 offices on six continents to help clients understand the AI landscape, including the potential role of generative AI.

VCA offers a range of services that guide clients through their AI journey, from initial discovery and planning to implementation, grounded in foundational strategy, capability assessment, and model design. This collaborative approach will help clients define their own responsible AI strategy and use AI more effectively to meet their business goals, such as market expansion, product design, customer acquisition, engagement improvement, and fraud reduction.