The ADvTECH Group announced the upcoming upgrade of Makini Schools’ ICT infrastructure to ensure tech-enabled learning as a next phase in the firm’s continuing investment in world-class education.

In a targeted investment of more than 579 million Kenyan Shillings (nearly 76 million Rand) in Makini Schools over the past five years, ADvTECH has focused on modernising the schools to bring them up to global standards and enhance teaching and learning.

Over the next few months all Makini teachers will be equipped with the latest devices to ensure that Makini Schools can seamlessly switch to online lessons when necessary, which includes enabling learners to participate in classes online when they cannot attend school in person. All classrooms will be fitted with new projectors and sound bars while secure Wi-Fi will be accessible across the entire campuses, inside and outside classrooms which will assist in the development of research skills. These upgrades to tech-enabled learning will contribute significantly to improving the quality of lesson delivery and making learning more interactive and engaging.

Makini Schools Managing Director, Horace Mpanza, “ADvTECH is known for its dedication to academic excellence on the African continent, and our continued investment in Makini Schools speaks to our focus on offering quality education. The learning environment we provide for our learners is integral to supporting them to live up to their full potential.”

Earlier upgrades to Makini Schools saw the refurbishment of existing classrooms and bathrooms, the construction of new classrooms, sports and recreational infrastructure, new computer labs, and home science labs in the schools’ Ngong Road campus as well as in Migosi and Kisumu City.

Beyond the enhancement of learning spaces, ADvTECH’s investment in Makini Schools includes long-term maintenance of these facilities, to provide safe learning and play spaces for learners.