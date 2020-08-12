Shares

Makini Schools has announced that the introduction of the Cambridge Curriculum to its current offering for its students. The school will also continue to offer the National curriculum, both the 8-4-4 and the CBC in which it is a Government Control School.

This Cambridge offering will ensure that Makini meets the needs of all the learners and parents, and especially those who require an international curriculum based on and adapted to our unique Kenyan environment and requirements.

It will target those seeking to pursue an international curriculum for High School (in particular class 8 learners), a curriculum that would enable transition to the next grade level as well as an international curriculum enriched with Kenyan content and applicable to the requirements of their learners. The Cambridge Curriculum will begin from Year 4 to Year 9 starting September 7, 2020.

“Makini Schools has always kept with the times and endeavours to continue being a leader in education and innovation. We ensure to meet the needs of our learners and live up to our education philosophy, which is to prepare our children for a happy and successful future in a forever changing world, ‘’ said Education Director, Angelica Ouya.

The Cambridge framework will provide for the key subjects of English, Mathematics and Science. Other subjects include History, ICT (Computers), Physical Education, Geography and Global Perspectives. Swahili and French will be taught as additional languages.

“The Cambridge Curriculum will also kick off virtually in September and will be based on the same Makini ethos and values,” added Headteacher, Hezron Onyango, who is leading the implementation of the Cambridge curriculum.