Shares

Equity Bank Kenya will offer a comprehensive range of investment services tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses in Tatu City. These financial products will encompass land purchases, construction loans for houses and companies on acquired plots and mortgages for existing properties within Tatu City.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City, “Through this partnership with Equity Bank, we are taking a giant leap forward in facilitating accessible and flexible financing options to cushion homeowners and small and medium enterprises within our dynamic community. We have laid down the infrastructure and supporting amenities and are already welcoming thousands of residents. Our goal is to make moving in and settling at Tatu City even easier.”

More than 9,000 people currently work at more than 75 businesses in Tatu City, including Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group, Davis & Shirtliff, Kenya Wine Agencies Limited and Roast by Carnivore. Crawford International School and Nova Pioneer educate more than 3,500 students daily, and more than 4,000 people live in Unity Homes apartments and the Kijani Ridge premier neighbourhood.

Business benefits at Tatu City SEZ include VAT zero-rating, import and stamp duty exemptions and 10% corporate tax for the first 10 years and 15% for 10 years thereafter.