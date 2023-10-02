Shares

Absa Bank has announced the reintroduction of China Desk in a bid to offer tailor-made solutions to the growing community of Chinese investors operating in Kenya and the East African region.

The new desk, which is fully staffed with Mandarin-speaking professionals will enable the bank to provide banking services such as project Financing, CPF financing, trade financing, Foreign Exchange and Hedging, Cross-Cultural Expertise, and access to a Global Network of experts.

China is one of Kenya’s top trading partners and remains the single leading source of Kenya’s imports, accounting for slightly over a quarter of total imports valued at KES 452.6 billion in 2022, according to the 2023 Economic Survey Report. On the other hand, Kenya’s exports to China were valued at KES 27.5 billion in 2022 compared to KES 21.9 billion in 2021, representing a 25.8 percent increase.

Absa Bank’s Managing Director & CEO Abdi Mohamed had this to say, “The establishment of the China Desk is a response to the increasing demand for financial services and expertise in facilitating trade and investment between Kenya and China. As the trade relations between the two nations continue to flourish, Absa Bank is well-positioned to offer specialized support to businesses and individuals engaging in cross-border transactions. Indeed, China has been a critical participant in Kenya’s economic growth and development story over the last two decades, supporting modern infrastructure projects that have laid a solid foundation for Kenya’s long-term economic growth. We recognize the immense potential for growth in this area and provide the financial tools and expertise required for businesses to thrive in both markets.”

