Shares

Standard Chartered Kenya has launched a KES15 million prize money campaign targeting new account holders who transfer their salary accounts to the Bank.

The campaign dubbed “Switch your Salo. Bank Better” seeks to reward clients when they open salary accounts with Standard Chartered, as the Bank expands its holistic suite of wealth management services for salaried employees.

In the campaign anyone who opens an account at Standard Chartered will be eligible to win up to KES 100,000 through monthly draws in the campaign, which will run from 18th September and December 18th 2023. The account opening process is fully digitised and available on popular Standard Chartered Mobile Kenya Application (SC Mobile App).

The new campaign aligns with the Bank’s commitment to use digital tools to enable access to a wide range of services and products, which has driven demand for the Bank’s popular SC Mobile App. Since the introduction of the App, the Bank has successfully onboarded 300,000 clients.

The SC Mobile App has consistently incorporated innovative technology based on valuable client feedback, making it a versatile and user-friendly digital banking solution. Key enhancements made to the SC Mobile App since its inception include: Real time Account Opening, Investments, and Insurance Services, QR Code Payments, Real-time Loan and Credit Card Balance Monitoring, Cardless Withdrawals, 360 Rewards Program.

Among the top services frequently used on the SC Mobile App are mobile money payments, funds transfers, debit card applications, and ETC payments for the Nairobi Expressway.

The SC Mobile App aligns with the Bank’s commitment to delivering an end-to-end, scalable digital experience. The App offers an all-encompassing Digital Banking Suite is designed to empower clients with seamless and secure access to banking services from anywhere, at any time.

According to a recent Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) Survey, nearly half of all banking customers prefer to use mobile and digital applications to access bank services. In particular, the use of applications or apps such as the SC Mobile App tops bank customer preferences.