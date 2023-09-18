Shares

The Oppo Reno10 5G was launched in the Kenyan market on September 5, 2023 and marks the 10th iteration of the series. The device was announced and released globally back in July.

The Reno10 is a masterful continuation of innovation that users have come to expect from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. With a sleek design and great colour options, the device is set to entice customer interest with its aesthetic and functionality.

Out of the box

As is custom, the Oppo Reno10 5G comes packaged in a white box with the device’s name and series printed in bold text on the front. The name can also be found on the left edge.

The right and bottom sides of the box are blank. The top has a quick response code printed on it. A sticker with another QR code, a bar code, the unit’s colour, random access memory and internal storage are printed onto it.

The back of the packaging bears another sticker with a variety of information including the international mobile equipment identity number, launch date, network specifications and support contacts.



Inside the packaging, sitting at the very top is a smaller box which contains a quick start guide, a safety guide, a SIM key and the Reno10’s clear protective case.

Underneath that is the device wrapped in wax paper which has some device specifications printed on it.

Underneath that, under a cardboard partition is the 67-watt fast-charging power brick which uses voltage open-loop multi-step constant-current charging (SuperVOOC). Next to the brick is the USB A to USB-Type C charging cable.

Specifications:

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G

Dimensions: 6.39 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches

Weight: 185 grams

SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual standby)

Screen: 6.7 inch AMOLED Asahi Glass

Operating system: Android 13, ColorOS 13.1

Chipset: Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali G68 MC4

Internal storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB + 8 GB (UFS 2.2)

Main camera: Triple Camera setup

64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF

32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom

8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

Selfie camera: 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable

Colour: Silver Grey, Ice Blue

Exterior and Dimensions

Oppo has stuck with the trusty formula of a glass front (AMOLED Asahi Glass), a plastic frame and a glass back for the Reno10.

The display is a monolithic glass that curves at the left and right edges. It has a pinhole for the front-facing camera underneath that sits towards the top edge of the screen.

A thin slit at the seam where the glass and the frame meet at the top edge is where a hardly visible earpiece is nestled. While small in size the clarity of phone calls is in no way compromised by the minimalist design that Oppo has carried through for most of its new devices.

The top edge has a secondary speaker for surround sound, an infrared port and an ambient sound microphone. The left edge is blank.

On the bottom edge, the hybrid dual sim tray, primary microphone USB Type-C charging port and primary speaker are set from left to right respectively.



The right edge has the volume rocker towards the top and the power button just below it. The back has a camera bump which houses the triple cameras – one on top and two at the bottom – and an LED flashlight.



The display measures 6.7 inches diagonally with a screen-to-body ratio of about 93 percent.

The Reno10 5G is 0.31 inches thick, 2.92 inches wide and 6.39 inches tall.

It weighs in at 185 grams, making it a fairly light smartphone that’s also easy to grip.

Typing one-handed or with both hands is fairly easy for the standard-sized hand, so this is a device that has great functionality for a wide range of users.

The Reno10 5G comes in two colours; Silver Grey and Ice Blue.

Screen

The Reno10 5G’s 6.7-inch AMOLED Asahi Glass screen is full high definition with a resolution of 2412 pixels by 1080 pixels or 2K resolution. This is ideal for media playback, web browsing, e-books and gaming clarity. With a base refresh rate of 60 Hz that can be bumped up to 120 Hz the smoothness of operations and on-screen operations is made that much more enjoyable.

Additionally, the screen has a base brightness of 500 nits that can go as high as 800 nits. This is beyond adequate when the phone is in use in brightly lit surroundings such as the outdoors on a bright sunny day. A further 150 nits or 950 nits total is available to users for viewing HDR photos and other content requiring brightness to bring out contrast and clarity in media content.

With a 20:9 ratio, users will enjoy a pixel-per-inch density of 394 for crisp content clarity, be it standard, or HDR. A screen touch sampling rate of 240 Hz makes the Reno10 highly responsive to user input when scrolling, typing or gaming achieving a great user experience.

Camera

A battery of cameras on the Reno10 makes a great device for photography enthusiasts at different stages of their photography journey.

First up is the front-facing 32-megapixel shooter with its wide-angled 89° field of view. This gives it a great composition so even when holding it close to your face a good chunk of your surroundings as a user is still captured.

The selfie camera is capable of capturing video in 1080p resolution at up to 30 frames per second. A separate 720p resolution at 30 frames per second option is also available to users.

The primary triple-setup camera has a wide-angle 64-megapixel main lens, a 32-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. This combination of cameras can capture video in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second and 30 frames per second. Like the selfie camera, the primary shooters have an additional capture option of 720p resolution but with the higher 60 frames per second rate and the standard 30 frames per second.

Several camera modes including panorama, slow-motion video, timelapse, dual view video and professional settings mean users are spoilt for choice and only limited by their skill and creativity in executing great videography and photography.

Such camera features such as grid guides and aspect ratio give users an opportunity to customise their user experience when out and about capturing content on the device.

Performance and Battery

The Reno10 5G runs on Android 13 operating system with the ColorOS 13.1 custom skin in tow. To capitalize on this version of Android’s efficiency, security and customizability, the Reno10 5G is fitted with a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 chipset. This chip is renowned for its industry-leading power efficiency and battery life management giving the Reno10 5G hours of standby time and great endurance even with heavy use.

This Oppo also comes fitted with an octa-core CPU. This core has two Cortex A78 processors running at a maximum of 2.6GHz. The remaining six processors are the Cortex A55 with a maximum speed of 2.0GHz. This is where the heavy lifting on the device’s internal functions happens. The Cortex processors also have great energy efficiency and battery life management.

For a graphics card, the Reno10 5G is fitted with a Mali G68 MC4 for crisp rendering of graphics on the device’s screen.

The Oppo Reno10 5G comes stock with an internal storage of 256GB. This has a base random access memory (RAM) allocation of 8GB which is ideal for most functions. Users have the option to bump the RAM up by a further 8GB from the ample ROM using the universal flash storage (UFS 2.2) protocol. This is handy when executing tasks that are more RAM intensive.

A 5000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery powers the Reno10 5G. This is more than enough to run the device for a day with heavy use. On standby, the battery runs for the better part of two days with a further boost when on a power-saving mode that can take the device past two days.

When it is time to recharge the battery, the Reno10 5g has a 67-watt charging brick with power delivery (PD3.0) functionality that enables the device to charge substantively within an hour subject to the health of its battery. We were able to get the device to 100 percent up from 33 percent with 40 minutes of charging. Despite its glass back, the Reno10 5G does not have wireless charging.

Connectivity and Sensors

A host of connectivity options keep users in touch with their contacts and grant them access to their preferred sources of information. The first of these is a 5G network connectivity that also accesses the lower speed 4G, 3G and 2G depending on signal strength.

The Reno10 5G also comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct for accessing the internet and transferring data respectively.

Additionally, the device has Bluetooth 5.3. This version consumes less energy when transferring data packets to or from the phone without compromising data integrity.

Near Field Communications (NFC) is another of the Reno10’s connectivity options which allows data transfer through induction. It is a secure way of making payments using the device that users have at their disposal.

USB on-the-go (OTG) is also an available option which enables users to transfer data to and from the Reno10 5G through the USB Type-C charging port. This is essentially using the device as portable storage.

For ease of functionality sensors such as fingerprint (optical – placed under the screen) and facial recognition prevent the Reno10 from being accessed by anyone other than the owner.

Other sensors such as the gyro, proximity, compass, and accelerometer enhance positioning and movement enabling applications like activity trackers to function optimally.

Our verdict

With a price tag of Ksh. 56,999 the Oppo Reno10 5G is a premium device that prospective buyers will want to consider. It is fast in executing tasks with the added benefit of great power management.

It also recharges quickly thanks to the 67-watt power brick it comes with. We’d highly recommend it if one is in the market for an upgraded smartphone.