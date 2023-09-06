Shares

OPPO has launched its latest flagship devices in Kenya under the Reno Series range, which are the Oppo Reno10 5G and the Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G.

The Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G comes in a slim body, 4600mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 6.7 inch OLED 3D curved screen and comes in two colours; Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey. The OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G comes with a triple camera setup i.e. 50MP main camera, 32MP telephoto portrait camera with 2X optical zoom, and the 8MP ultra wide-angle camera. It also has a 32MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno10 5G features an ultra-slim body in two colors; Ice Blue and Silvery Grey, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The rear camera features a 64MP Main Camera, 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It also has a 32MP selfie camera.

The Reno10 Pro 5G has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage while the Reno10 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Both devices run on Android 13 plus ColorOS 13.1.

“We keep on doing the best innovation around “people”. This is one of the key factors why Reno continues to work on the portrait functions. Every day, there are more than 2.13 million portrait photos taken on Reno smartphones. This inspires us to keep evolving our imaging technologies as we continue to make portrait the core of the Reno series. Looking at theportraits exhibited today, you can see the Reno10 series is the benchmark on portrait photography,” said Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager OPPO Kenya

The OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G and the Reno10 5G will be available for purchase across all OPPO stores country wide and online platforms such as Jumia, Kilimall from today August 6. They are available for sale at a Recommended Retail Price (RRP) of Ksh 56,999 for the Oppo Reno10 5G and Ksh 69,999 for the Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G. For the month of September, customers who buy any OPPO Reno10 series will get a gift box.