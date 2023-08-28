Shares

As the new school term approaches, parents everywhere are gearing up for a mix of excitement and challenges that come with getting their kids ready for another term of learning. This time often brings along a list of expenses, from school fees to buying essential supplies. But don’t worry, there’s some good news on the horizon—Equity Bank is here to help ease the financial anxiety that can come with this season.

Paying School Fees & Shopping Made Easy

Equity Bank understands that while making the money to meet these expenses is already a hassle, paying school fees need not be another. That’s why they’ve introduced convenient payment solutions. You can use the upgraded Equity Mobile App, Equity Online, *247#, or Equitel to pay school fees directly to school accounts. The improved app offers enhanced security, shorter steps, and even detailed mini-statements and transaction receipts.

Every shilling counts and as you continue to enjoy the benefits of mobile banking with Equity, customers have been relieved from the burden of huge transaction costs that arise when you transact the cashless way. Equity customers can send money FREE of charge from an Equity account to an Equity account through any channel: Equity Mobile App, *247#, Equitel, Equity Online, Equity Agent or any Equity branch. Customers can also pay for goods and services FREE of charge to outlets with One Equity Till Number sign using Equity Mobile App, *247# or Equitel.

Additionally, you can get a banker’s cheque for as little as Kshs. 100 or deposit fees at an Equity Bank branch or Agent for FREE. This smooth process captures student details, saving you time and the hassle of long queues.

Equity’s credit and debit cards, including AMEX, Mastercard, VISA, make shopping a breeze—both online and offline. NO EXTRA charges, just convenience. Plus, there’s an upgraded PREPAID CARD for students that offers added safety and budgeting. Parents can load pocket money securely, knowing their child is covered.

Parents can also deposit or pay their children’s school fees via any Equity Agent, it’s free, safe and secure. You’ll need to give specific details about the student/pupil’s admission number and name. This information is captured on the receipt, making it easy for the school bursar to reconcile the fees statement.

Instant Loans Direct to Your Phone

Imagine having a boost that covers all your back-to-school must-haves, from paying school fees to shopping for everything your child needs to succeed. It’s like having a financial cushion to ensure a smooth academic term without any financial stress.

Here’s the really cool part: you can get a loan right when you need it. Whether it’s Kes 100, Kes. 5000, Kes. 30,000 or up to Kes 3 million, you can access it instantly through your mobile phone. The best part? You don’t need to worry about filling out any forms or finding guarantors. All you need is an active Equity account and having activated Equity Mobile banking by dialling *247# on your mobile. It’s designed to be super easy, just when you need it most.

Further, Equity knows that keeping track of finances can be a bit of a juggling act. With the *247# USSD service, you’re in control. You can check your loan limit, apply for loans effortlessly, and even keep an eye on your loan balance—all in one place. The best part? It works with any phone type, whether feature phone (kabambe) or smart phone and on any mobile networks in Kenya, whether you’re on Equitel, Safaricom, Airtel, or Telkom. Everyone’s covered! This inclusive approach ensures that no matter your device or service provider, you can benefit from Equity’s financial solutions.

For those looking for an even better banking experience, Equity offers advanced services through Equity Online and the Equity Mobile App, available on Android and iOS. These platforms give you extra ways to manage your finances, access instant loans, save and stay in the know about your accounts.

As you gear up for another enriching school term, remember that Equity Bank is here to support you every step of the way. With instant loans and a focus on making things convenient, they’re helping you focus on what truly matters—nurturing your child’s education. With Equity as your listening and caring financial partner, you’re not just providing education; you’re giving a future filled with promise and potential.