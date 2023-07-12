Shares

Monster Energy consumer promotion dubbed ‘Monster Energy Win a Yamaha R3’ will see a lucky customer walk away with a new Yamaha R3 bike.

The promotion which will be running for a period of 12 weeks. It will also be offering consumers a chance to win airtime daily with over a million worth of airtime to be won during the campaign.

To participate, consumers will be required to buy any Monster Energy 500ml, check the unique code found under the pull ring for a code. The participant will then be required to send an SMS with the unique code to 29884 to win the prizes.

Grand prize winners will be contacted through a dedicated customer care number 0790 930 578. To take part in the competition, consumers must be eighteen years and above and registered users of Safaricom, Airtel & Telkom. Each SMS will cost KES. 2.

Maina Muriuki – Business Director East Africa said, “Monster Energy has been at the forefront of offering brand experiences to Kenyans. Last year, 10 Kenyans had the once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Dubai. This year, we are going further to award them with a Yamaha R3 bike for them to have lifetime experiences.”

Last year, Monster Energy launched its first ever national consumer promotion dubbed ‘Monster win a trip to Dubai.’