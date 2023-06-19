Shares

Cadbury has announced the launch of its homegrown audio library as part of the Give a Generous Voice Story Time campaign. In the campaign, partners, key thought leaders on early child education worked together in the making of the audio library.

The campaign also encourages storytellers to record their voices with the audio stories being uploaded onto an e-library at Cadbury Africa to allow families enjoy story time with their loved ones.

According to a recent survey parents feel that they need to spend more quality time with their kids but the demanding pace of life reduces the opportunities to do that. Also, statistics from sleep therapists show that bedtime storytelling is a wonderful way to help children experience high quality sleep.

The Cadbury Give a Generous Voice to Story Time initiative is aimed at bringing families together by making storytime more accessible and enjoyable allowing parents to step back from their busy lives and enjoy magical audio stories.

With the rising consumption of social and digital media content, and the increasing culture of endless scrolling even among young children, using the Cadbury library of Homegrown audio stories will make story time exciting and will ignite a love for reading in our children. An opportunity for kids to enjoy more educational material that is good for their development.

Lunar Odawa, a psychologist based in Kenya who works with children says that reading stories to children helps sharpen their memory, improve their reading skill, and school grades, and promote social and emotional skills.

Many people in Africa grew up hearing bedtime stories from parents and grandparents, and bedtime was, perhaps, the best part of the day. However, the celebration and promotion of African culture has declined significantly over the years. Therefore, Cadbury digital library of Homegrown audio stories will not only introduce children to new experiences and concepts, opening the world around them but will also expand their imagination as well as their beliefs of what is possible.

You can share the magic of story time by visiting the Cadbury library, selecting an E-book and clicking on the microphone to record themselves narrating a story or they can visit Cadbury Generosity Story Time Studio and adding their voice to a homegrown story for other families to enjoy.

Langa Khanyile, Mondelez ROA (Rest of Africa) Marketing Lead, says, “As a brand that is rooted in the spirit of generosity and bringing people closer together, Cadbury has been on a three-year journey with the nation of storytellers to curate a digital library of 150 relatable children’s stories. The next stage of this journey is to bring these stories to life by adding African voices to the digital library and ensure that children throughout the continent continue to enjoy story time.”

“Reading story books with my children is what has made my daughter walk around with a book and my son become a proficient reader at the age of five! Storytime has made it easy for me to spend more time with them,” says Caroline Mutoko, a mother of two.

The Cadbury Generosity Story Time Studio will be visiting the Sarit Centre Mall, Village Market, Junction Mall and Imaara Mall from end June to August 2023. Watch out for the dates on Cadbury’s social media platforms.

Cadbury has partnered with Njugush, Caroline Mutoko, Mama Olivek, Soila Soittara, Julie Nduva and Murugi Munyi. Sisi Africa is their publishing partner.

To enjoy story time with your family, click here to select an audio story and get started.