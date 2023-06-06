Shares

Infinix has announced the release of its newest smartphone range, the Infinix NOTE 30 Series, which includes the NOTE 30 Pro, NOTE 30 VIP, and NOTE 30. The new series was launched in Lamu at an event that was attended by Lamu Governor Issa Timamy.

The new series comes with an improved All-Round Fast Charge solution that can reach up to 68W wired and 15W wirelessly. In addition, the NOTE 30 Series comes with a 120Hz refresh rate screen and an triple camera system with a main camera being 108MP. As previously announced by the company, the smartphone comes with JBL speakers.

“At Infinix, we designed the NOTE series with the aim of providing users with a powerful phone that can keep them connected to the world, anytime and anywhere. To achieve this, we developed the first-ever All-Round Fast Charge solution, which not only delivers speed but also ensures safety, intelligence, and flexibility. With this solution, users can take charge of their lives in all scenarios, 24/7. All devices have a premium display, ultra-clear camera, JBL-tuned sound system and advanced connectivity capabilities. We are confident that the NOTE 30 Series is a top choice for power users seeking an unbeatable value.” – Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix.

The NOTE 30 Pro features 68W All-Round FastCharge, which can charge its 5000mAh battery from 1% to 80% in just 30 minutes and also supports 15W wireless FastCharge. The NOTE 30 and NOTE 30 VIP support a 68W All-Round FastCharge. The NOTE 30 Series comes with Reverse Charge which enables the phone to work as a power bank for other devices.

The NOTE 30 Pro and NOTE 30 4G use powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processors. Meanwhile, the NOTE 30 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm 5G processor and dual 5G SIM support.

The Infinix NOTE 30 Pro and NOTE 30 VIP come with a 108MP ultra-high main camera. Meanwhile, the NOTE 30 model comes with a 64MP primary camera.

The NOTE 30 Series comes with 256 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM. It also comes with 8 GB virtual RAM. It runs on XOS 13 built on Android 13. XOS 13 also offers upgraded PC connection 2.0, Lightning Multi-Window, and Notepad features, ensuring a personalized and intuitive experience.

The NOTE 30 VIP, NOTE 30 Pro and NOTE 30 are retailing at Ksh. 45,999, Ksh. 33,999 and Ksh. 27,999 respectively. It is available in Classic Black, Interstellar Blue, or Sunset Gold.