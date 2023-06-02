Shares

Submissions have been opened for the third Creative Producers Indaba (CPI), a film producers’ development programme by the Realness Institute. This initiative is in collaboration with EAVE, International Film Festival Rotterdam’s IFFR Pro, and the Marrakech International Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops.

CPI aims to strengthen and grow the number of capable producers on the African continent. Mehret Mandefro, Director of Development and Partnership at the Realness Institute says, “Creative Producer Indaba is addressing the most important gap in the local African media markets – training producers that can develop and finance local stories for the global and local markets. We are thrilled to be launching the third edition.”

Since its launch in 2021, CPI has nurtured film talent and facilitated collaborations that have empowered participants to identify the right partners for their African projects.

There are numerous success stories that include a collaboration between three African producers: Bramwel Iro from Kenya, Caroline Kganyago from South Africa, and Zoe Ramushu from South Africa. These filmmakers, who participated in last year’s Indaba, are now set to co-develop their projects with Dutch producer Ellen Havenith, whose film Tiger Stripes just won the Grand Prize at Cannes’ Critics Week.

The CPI offers 10 African producers with and without projects and 5 international producers the unique opportunity to augment their leadership and entrepreneurial skills, deepen their producer capabilities, and build professional networks across Africa and beyond.

2022 alumnus Zoe Ramushu (Zimbabwe/SA) reflects on her experience in the CPI: “It is a great programme for producers wanting to sharpen their knowledge, build their network and expand their entrepreneurial horizons.

The Creative Producers Indaba participants will also attend the Atlas Workshops during the Marrakech International Film Festival in November and attend industry sessions at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in January 2024.

The chosen participants will get the opportunity of receiving mentorship from Mehret Mandefro and Diana Elbaum, as well as Mmabatho Kau. Guest speakers will include producers such as Femi Odugbemi, Katriel Schory, Sata Cissokho, Constanza Arena and Dayo Ogunyemi, along with IFFR Festival Director Vanja Kaludjercic.

Applicants must meet certain criteria, including having produced at least one feature fiction, series, or documentary film, or a minimum of two short films as a lead or co-producer. Film professionals should have a minimum of two years of professional experience.

The deadline for submissions is 3 July, 2023, at 12:00 Central African Time. To apply, go here realness.institute/creative-producer-indaba