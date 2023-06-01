Shares

The attention of gambling people is riveted on bookmakers. Registration on the portal is an excellent opportunity to show one’s knowledge of sports or computer games and to rest well and relieve stress. Some people have no idea about eSports Melbet betting and how to do it, but they want to start interacting with the bookmaker and are pretty good at video games. We offer a brief excursion for newbies on the subject. We will discuss types of betting and account registration and other vital issues for any bettor.

Betting on eSports – a real opportunity to make money on Melbet

Cybersport is a competitive activity in computer games, which is held at a professional level. Users can bet on esports on Melbet’s website. It will allow you to make a profit if you correctly determine the winner or other outcome of the match.

There are several types of bets on eSports:

Winner – the prediction is made on the team expected to win in this match. Handicap – on the team that wins this competition with a particular condition. Priority on the total number of cards to be played. Total Points – a bet on the total amount of points or rounds to be earned by both teams. The winning card is a bet on the team winning a particular card in the match.

To bet on the game, choose the type of bet, go to the bookmaker’s website (for example, Melbet, 1xBet, Parimatch, etc.), and choose the desired match and the team or player you want to bet on. Then you need to specify the bet amount and confirm it. After the end of the game, you will know whether you won or lost.

Profile registration

Creating a personal account is easy. First, enter the correct data on the site (login, password, email, etc.) and confirm your account through the link sent to the specified email. Next, log in to your account using your username and password. To do this, click on the button “Personal account” on the main page in the upper right corner.

In the menu that opens, find the “Register Information” field. It is not difficult to fill in all the necessary fields with the data, and it is enough to specify the full name, date of birth, address, etc. Then, save your changes by clicking on the identical button.

Now you can easily replenish your account, select sports events or competitions of computer game players and make bets in your profile. It will allow you to increase your profit level in the shortest possible time.