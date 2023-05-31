Shares

In the background of the negative rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya and elsewhere in Africa, Kenyan creatves have put up a theatre prudction to demystify and showcase queer expression in Kenya.

The theatre production is dubbed Rainbow Bracelets in The Dirt and has been written by The Bambis, Victoria Kagichu, Hellen Masido, and Ngartia Bryan. It aims to leverage the transformative power of art to shed light on the kaleidoscope of experiences within the queer community.

It has been produced and The Channel KE and will debut at Visa Oshwal, just in time for Pride Month on June 18, 2023. The production follows a cast of resilient queer individuals as they navigate a myriad of challenges, including homophobia, profiling, and discrimination, even within their own families.

The production intends to challenge preconceived notions, promote empathy, and foster dialogue about the struggles faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals in East Africa.

Event details

Visa Oshwal Community Centre

Sun, Jun 18, 2023

07:00 pm – 08:30 pm

Tickets

Advance – KES. 1,500

Limited Group Pass (4) – KES. 3,500

Gate Tickets – KES. 2,000

Advance tickets are available here mookh.com/rainbow-bracelets-in-the-dirt