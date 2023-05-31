In the background of the negative rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya and elsewhere in Africa, Kenyan creatves have put up a theatre prudction to demystify and showcase queer expression in Kenya.
The theatre production is dubbed Rainbow Bracelets in The Dirt and has been written by The Bambis, Victoria Kagichu, Hellen Masido, and Ngartia Bryan. It aims to leverage the transformative power of art to shed light on the kaleidoscope of experiences within the queer community.
It has been produced and The Channel KE and will debut at Visa Oshwal, just in time for Pride Month on June 18, 2023. The production follows a cast of resilient queer individuals as they navigate a myriad of challenges, including homophobia, profiling, and discrimination, even within their own families.
The production intends to challenge preconceived notions, promote empathy, and foster dialogue about the struggles faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals in East Africa.
Event details
Visa Oshwal Community Centre
Sun, Jun 18, 2023
07:00 pm – 08:30 pm
Tickets
Advance – KES. 1,500
Limited Group Pass (4) – KES. 3,500
Gate Tickets – KES. 2,000
Advance tickets are available here mookh.com/rainbow-bracelets-in-the-dirt