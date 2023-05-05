The Safaricom Chapa Dimba football tournament is back again after taking a 3-year hiatus. The tournament which is in its 4th edition has been transforming the lives of Kenyan youth since 2017.

The tournament aims to provide a platform for talented young footballers to showcase their skills and kickstart their careers. If you’re a young footballer, here’s how you can register for Chapa Dimba and join the ranks of the country’s top footballers.

1. Form A Team

To participate in the tournament, you need to be in a team, so the first step is to form a team of 11 players that is if you are not already in one. You can form a team with your friends, schoolmates, or members in your community. It is important to ensure that your team members are people who are committed, dedicated, and passionate about football.

2. Check Your Eligibility

To be eligible for Chapa Dimba, one must be between the ages of 16 and 20 years old. You also need to be a Kenyan citizen and have a valid National ID, Passport or School ID for those below 18 years. In the event one is using a School ID, it must be accompanied by a Nemis number.

3. Register

To register for the tournament, you need to fill out the registration form. The form requires one to provide details such as the team name, address, region, captain and coach’s name, among other details.

4. Compete in the Tournament

Once you have successfully registered, your team will be invited to compete in the group stages in your region. Here, you will compete against other teams in your region, and the best teams will advance to the regional finals of the tournament. This will be followed by knockout rounds, and culminate in the national finals, where the best teams from each region will compete for the top prize.

Prizes include;

Regional Finals

Runners-up – Ksh. 150,000

Winners- Ksh. 250,000

National Finals

Runners-up – Ksh. 500,000

Winners- Ksh. 1,000,000

Other than the cash prizes, 32 young players from the tournament will be scouted to the national team and get an opportunity to visit Spain for a 10-day training boot camp.

Also, 150 players will benefit from TVET educational scholarships that will go to the best boy and girl player in every county, as well as members of the winning girls’ and boys’ teams at the national finals.

So, what are you waiting for, gather your team, register online, and get ready to kickstart your career in football.