The Mengi Mengi Film Club has announced that it will screen Thank You For The Rain documentary and Trust comic on March 25. The screening will be hosted at at the McMillan Eastlands Library under the theme Fight the good fight.

These two productions were chosen by the film club as part of its efforts to celebrate Kenyan animation and socially conscious storytelling this month.

The documentary, Thank You For The Rain (2017), is the moving true story of Kenyan farmer turned activist, Kisilu Musya. The film is co-directed by Kisilu and Norwegian filmmaker, Julia Dahr and shows the devastation of climate change through the experiences of one family.

The motion comic, Trust (2020), is the brainchild of Kenyan author and graphic illustrator, Chief Nyamweya in partnership with Anne Connelly and Sarah Mallia. The story of how a young whistleblower uncovers a land grabbing scheme also exists as a graphic novel and NFT collection.

The Mengi Mengi Film Club is a bi-monthly gathering of film enthusiasts at the McMillan Eastlands Library. The sessions are hosted with a goal to enjoy, dissect and learn from a wide selection of pan-African films. The public sessions are held on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month. The first session exclusively focuses on children’s programming while the second session is targeted towards persons over 16 years.

The sessions are curated and hosted by filmmaker Wanjeri Gakuru. She started the screenings in October 2022 and has screened films by celebrated filmmakers from Kenya, Senegal, Zambia, South Africa, Chad and Nigeria including Ousmane Sembène, Wanuri Kahiu and Andrew Dosunmu.