Shares

A man from Singapore has sued a woman for defamation and has asked the court to award him 3 million Singaporean dollars (Ksh. 282 million) in damages for friendzoning him. The bizarre case was brought forth after the woman apparently told the man that she only saw him only as a friend.

The man, K Kawshigan, is claiming that the woman, Nora Tan, through her actions, caused him trauma and damaged his “stellar reputation”. He is seeking compensation to cover loss in earnings and investments, as well as “rehabilitation and therapy programmes to overcome the sustained trauma”. He has also accused Tan of “allegedly defamatory remarks and negligent conduct”.

The defamation case that has been filed by Kawshigan will be heard in court on February 9, 2023.

Kawshigan first filed a case against Tan in January at a magistrates court for $16,624 (Ksh. 1.5 million) after claiming that she did not sustain an agreement to improve their relationship. The court found Kawshigan had an “ulterior motive of vexing or oppressing the defendant, and the case was just a “calculated attempt to compel engagement” from Tan. According to the judgement, the woman sought their interactions to be reduced, which caused displeasure to the claimant, who felt this would constitute “taking a step back in their relationship”. The woman emphasised the need for boundaries and urged him to be “self-reliant”.

Tan met Kawshigan in 2016, and problems began to arise in 2020 when they became “misaligned” about how they saw their relationship. The second case by Kawshigan against Tan was initiated in July 2022, in which he is claiming damages “for alleged defamatory remarks and negligent conduct”.