Shares

Safaricom Foundation, through its Ndoto Zetu Initiative, has donated Ksh. 1.7 million worth of furniture to schools in the Mt. Kenya region.

The schools are located in Kiambu, Nyeri and Kirinyaga counties where over 500 students will benefit through the revamping of their learning environment.

In Nyeri County, Nyakinyua Primary School in Rware, Mere Secondary School in Kabaru and Kirinyaga Primary School in Naromoru were some of the schools that benefitted from desks.

In Kiambu County, Nyataragi Primary School in Limuru, PCEA Mukuyuini in Gatundu and Kihara Primary School in Ndenderu received furniture to facilitate learning in the schools. Students in Kirinyaga County, St. Mary’s Kiaragana Secondary School were also among the beneficiaries.

The Ndoto Zetu Initiative is Safaricom Foundation’s flagship philanthropic initiative, which calls on Kenyans to partner with the Foundation to actualise their community’s dreams and aspirations.

In July last year, Safaricom Foundation launched Phase 4 of the Ndoto Zetu initiative. Since its inception in 2019, Ndoto Zetu has reached close to 3 million Kenyans. Over the next three months, Safaricom Foundation will commission over 400 Ndoto Zetu projects in health, education and economic empowerment. The projects are worth Ksh. 100 million and will target 2 million beneficiaries.