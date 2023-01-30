Shares

LG Electronics’ UltraGear™ gaming monitor (model 25GR75FG) has been named the official display of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) 2023.

The new monitor will make its debut during the upcoming LEC season, which begins this weekend, supporting players from the region’s top teams as they battle it out for tournament honors.

Designed for competitive esports, the latest LG UltraGear gaming monitor delivers outstanding picture quality and speed thanks to a 24.5-inch Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS display with a 360Hz refresh rate and 1millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time.

The performance of LG’s new gaming display is further boosted by the integration of NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, which minimizes screen-tearing for seamless visuals, and NVIDIA Reflex, which helps to reduce click-to-display latency for more precise control of the onscreen action.

LG Electronics Business Solutions Company head of the IT business unit Seo Young-Jae said, “LG is very excited to introduce the 25GR75FG at the upcoming LEC 2023. This Super-fast gear fine-tuned for the demands of professional esports offers an incredible high-performance display that will be in the thick of the action as the best teams in the EMEA region play for victory. LG UltraGear will continue to support LEC and help foster the growth of esports worldwide. We are proud to continue its strong partnership with LEC, one of the world’s most popular esports leagues, and remains committed to fostering the growth of esports internationally”.

“We are delighted to announce the continuation of our partnership with LG for the upcoming LEC 2023 Season,” said Eva Suarez, head of partnerships for EMEA at Riot Games. “We’re dedicated to providing our competitors with the best gaming experience possible, and the new LG UltraGear gaming monitor will go a long way in offering our League of Legends pros outstanding picture quality every time they step onto the LEC stage.”

VESA Display HDR™ 400 certified, the 25GR75FG model also ensures bright, clear images, and has a 3-sided borderless design that helps increase players’ sense of immersion, making it easier to focus during fierce competition.

As part of its ongoing partnership with LEC, LG has been providing the professional league with its world-class UltraGear gaming monitors since 2022. The 25GR75FG is being adopted by LEC for the 2023 season, which is being held in a brand-new format by merging Europe, Türkiye, and CIS with the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to create EMEA, a united competitive League of Legends Esports region.

Optimized for esports, the 25GR75FG has been upgraded from its predecessor with the help of feedback from LEC players. The design, features, and capabilities of the new UltraGear model make it an ideal choice not only for pro players but for anyone who loves the thrill of competitive gaming.