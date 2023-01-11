Shares

LG Electronics has partnered with Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) have announced the opening of the 2023 LG Ambassador Challenge which seeks to promote and support the growth and self-reliance of local communities through their social groups.

In its third edition, this year’s challenge aims for sustainable community development by focusing on and enhancing the capacity of community members. LG Electronics and KFHI will award three problem-solving projects with Kes.1 million each that will go towards solving social issues in the communities in which they reside.

LG Electronics Corporate Marketing Manager Maureen Kemuntosaid, “This year and beyond, we are all about making life good and better for all not only through our products and services but also through the empowerment of the communities we serve. For this reason, LG Ambassador Challenge seeks ideas for and by the residents for them to proactively provide and implement suitable solutions to solve social problems in their communities as well as empower community members”

To ensure due process is followed once the winning projects are announced, KFHI will support and implement customized project progress and monitoring according to the location of the project screening, project community selection, and the characteristics of the selected teams (including organization, operation, and capabilities) through the competition.

For financial transparency, the winning teams will be asked to submit detailed project plans and comparative estimates for each purchased item, and the KFHI Kenya branch will approve the purchase. Monitoring will be carried out through visits, voice and video calls, and through SMS at least 2-3 times a week. KFHI Kenya will purchase the materials and monitor each team.

Last year, three social groups, Ghetto Evolve from Nairobi, The Eagles from Limuru, and Mpookua Primary school won the second edition of the challenge with each walking away with Kes. 1 million. The Eagles used the funds to reduce youth unemployment and improve their capacity through motorbike education, Mpookua Primary constructed classrooms to improve the educational environment, and Ghetto Evolve enforced the capacity of the youth by establishing an e-library for digital education.

This year’s challenge is also part of LG’s overarching vision that sees various aspects of society working together to achieve a better life for all. If you are interested, apply here. Deadline for applications is January 26th.