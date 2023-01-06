Shares

LG Electronics has unveiled an expanded LG gram lineup, with the launch of the new gram Ultraslim and gram Style, at CES 2023. The lineup will feature new gram 17, 16, 15, and 14 laptops (models 17Z90R, 16Z90R, 15Z90R, and 14Z90R), each providing the brand’s signature combination of strong performance and light, compact design. This besides its new-for-2023 Ultraslim and Style.

LG gram is set to position itself as a laptop brand that provides both power and portability, packing premium specs into sleek, ultra-lightweight form factors delivering take-anywhere convenience and exceptional user experiences.

Headlining the LG gram showcase at CES 2023 is the brand-new LG gram Ultraslim (model 15Z90RT), the thinnest gram model yet. A laptop designed for users seeking supreme portability, the Ultraslim has an ultra-light weight of just 998 grams and a depth (when closed) of only 10.99 millimeters; around the same thickness of a smartphone or notepad.

Besides being the most svelte gram in the 2023 lineup, the 15Z90RT still supplies impressive image quality and processing power, packing a 15.6-inch OLED display with Anti-glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating and Intel®’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake chip with Performance Cores (P-Cores). Further enhancing the excellent portability of the new model is the inclusion of an ultra-compact adapter.

In terms of Style, both gram Style models sport an elegant glass design that makes each of the available color options shine and shift dynamically, moving and changing depending on the light and angle. The focus on design continues inside the new grams where a ‘hidden’ haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting illuminates at the user’s touch.

Each laptop has a 16:10, OLED Anti-Glare Low Reflection display with a high refresh rate, and features an Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU and a Gen4 NVMe™ solid-state drive (SSD). Like all other models in the diverse 2023-gram lineup, the 16Z90RS and 14Z90RS support Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity and offer atmospheric audio with Dolby Atmos, which is new to LG gram this year.

Great for productivity and entertainment, the latest 17- and 16-inch grams are equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce™ RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU, Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake P – Core CPU, and a Gen4 NVMe™ SSD.

Each of the new models weighs in at less than 1.45 kilograms – despite having a large battery that can handle more than 20 hours of video playback on a single charge and comes with the same conveniently compact adapter included with the gram Ultraslim

LG’s newest grams also boast superb picture quality, with all models employing an IPS panel with anti-glare coating. New for this year, variable refresh rate (VRR)4 support will enable LG gram users to enjoy seamless, tear- and stutter-free graphics when gaming, while the arrival of Dolby Atmos will deliver immersive audio that helps bring movies, music and games to life.

Along with its 4-way super-slim bezel design and sturdy yet slim aluminum frame, the latest ‘convertible’ gram boasts a suite of pre-installed note taking and drawing applications optimized for use with the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0).

Meanwhile, LG’s portable monitor, +view for LG gram (model 16MR70) lets users double their screen real estate and enjoy easier multitasking wherever they go. Enhanced for the new year, the latest version of LG’s portable screen solution features dual USB Type-C™ ports, enabling users to connect to two devices simultaneously and enjoy the convenience of two-way power delivery.

The new LG gram lineup will be launching globally starting from next month in Korea.

Specifications

LG gram Ultraslim (15Z90RT) LG gram Style (16Z90RS) LG gram Style (14Z90RS) LG gram 2-in-1 (16T90R) LG gram 2-in-1 (14T90R) Display Size 15.6-inch 16-inch 14-inch 16-inch 14-inch LCD FHD (1,920 x 1,080) OLED WQXGA+ (3,200 x 2,000) OLED WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,

Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus® WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus® Brightness (Typ.) 400nit 400nit 400nit 350nit 350nit Refresh Rate 60Hz 120Hz 90Hz 60Hz 60Hz Weight 998g 1,230g 999g 1,480g 1,250g Size 356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99 -12.55mm 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9mm 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95mm 314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm Battery 60Wh 80Wh 72Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Speakers 2.0W x 2 3.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 Durability MIL-810H Military Standard I/O Port 2x Type C (TBT4, PD), 1x Type C (PD), H/P 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2, Micro SD, H/P Software LG Smart Assistant LG Glance by Mirametrix® PCmover Professional, OLED Care LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional LG Smart Assistant LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional, Wacom notes, Bamboo Paper LG Pen Settings Webcam FHD IR Camera Accessory – – – LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP) USB-C to HDMI adapter