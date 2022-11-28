Shares

The OPPO band is the first fitness tracker from OPPO adding to its wearable smart device available in both the Basic sport and style version.

The OPPO Band was launched in Kenya in 2021 with the the basic sport version available at Ksh. 5,999 from e-commerce site Jumia and all OPPO brand stores.

The selling point for me for the OPPO Band as a fitness enthusiast, is it tracks a lot of health and fitness data in a slim design for less than $70. The OPPO band offers health tech savvy feature solutions instantaneously.

Design and build

The Oppo Band is available in black and purple. Its unique sleek buckle strap design gives you a simple, comfortable chic look. The band’s size comes in 1.1 inches 2.5D curved AMOLED display with a bright crisp OLED display which is responsive and perfect for stats and workouts. The device comes with 5 ATM（50 m water resistant) its ‘pool and beach’ safe. However, avoid hot showers/water to maintain efficiency. It has Bluetooth 5.0.

Display

The OPPO Band is entirely a touchscreen with no buttons.The watch face provides a wide range of choices as it offers five different default designs for users to choose from. Through a tap or the ‘HeyTap Health’ app on your smartphone, you can set up your watch’s face design based on your mood. I recommend exploring the options. The touch response of the display is near-instantaneous which adds to the overall positive experience.

Features

The OPPO band features a continuous on the go convenient function with a 24/7 stats of your daily activity, 12 workout modes, heart rate, breathing and blood oxygen monitoring function for active quick paced lifestyles.

I highly recommend wearing the band when tracking your work out sessions too. The band helps to track activities such as indoor and outdoor runs, outdoor walks, indoor and outdoor cycling, fat-reducing running, free training, badminton, pool swimming, yoga, cricket, badminton, free training etc.

When paired with a smartphone either Android or iOS, you will receive calls and message notifications on the band. You can control your smartphone’s music and the camera from your band as well as set alarms and timers in the tools function.

Misplaced your phone around the house? Worry not, the band can help you locate it as long as your location is on.The sleep monitor function lets you analyze the quality of your sleep and make changes accordingly.

Battery life

OPPO Band is is powered by a 100 mAh battery fuelling your usage for up to 8-14 days on a full charge enabling you to go on about your life. It takes 1.5 hours to charge fully via a pogo pin charger. Pop in and out the small body from the band for charging.

Price and availability

Currently the OPPO band watch retails at OPPO outlets countrywide from Ksh. 5,999.