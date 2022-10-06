Shares

Ride hailing app Bolt has announced that it has appointed Linda Ndungu as the new Country Manager Kenya effective October 1, 2022.

Linda will be tasked with optimizing business operations to facilitate growth, strategy development and executįon, program implementation. She will spearhead overall operational excellence to ensure quality and affordable service delivery.

“We are thrilled to have Linda join the Bolt team as the new Country Manager for Kenya. We look forward to working with her as she leads the team, and takes our business to the next frontier. Linda brings to the company great expertise and understanding in developing, managing, and growing SMEs as well as large-scale enterprises within the East African market and beyond. We are confident that she will infuse this expertise to ensure that we continue offering affordable, quality and safe services to all our business partners,” said Kenneth Micah, Regional Manager for ride-hailing, Eastern Africa.

Prior to joining Bolt, Linda worked with Coca-Cola, Instiglio, and Deloitte. She has a Bachelor of Commerce, Marketing from the University of Nairobi, and she is a also Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Speaking on her appointment, Linda stated her plans to work closely with all internal and external stakeholders to grow a business focused on quality, convenience and affordable service delivery to customers.

“I am delighted to join Bolt and I am committed to progressively work with the team to deliver quality, reliable and affordable services to our customers. I will continue to champion the provision of safe ride-hailing services in Kenya, whilst creating entrepreneurial opportunities that enable more people to earn a sustainable living,” said Linda Ndungu, Country Manager, Kenya.