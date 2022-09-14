Shares

Lancet Kenya has partnered with Ponea Health in a bid to enable their customers access services conveniently.

Ponea Health, is an e-commerce healthcare technology platform that connects healthcare service providers with patients. Under this arrangement, patients will be able to book healthcare services through the platform, in a move that will see Pathologists Lancet Kenya re-engineer its operations and service processes through seamless accessibility of services.

Some of the laboratory tests that will be offered through the platform include screening and confirmatory tests for chronic diseases like diabetes, clinical chemistry studies- electrolyte studies, and tissue biopsy studies for potential malignancy.

Pathologists Lancet Kenya Managing Director and CEO Mwende Musunga, said, “We are excited about this partnership as it enables us to bring quality, reliable and accredited diagnostic services closer to people across the country. This new arrangement will provide a wide range of laboratory services to the patients’ doorsteps cost-effectively.”

Ponea Health Founder and Group Chief Visionary Officer, Michael Macharia said, “Partnering with Pathologists Lancet Kenya, an ISO-certified market leader in laboratory diagnostics, is a major boost towards our goal of democratizing healthcare. It will also spur transparency to medical testing and create a level playing field in laboratory testing, including for patients in remote parts of the country.”