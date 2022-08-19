Shares

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) would like to congratulate Kenyans for exercising their right to vote on 9th August 2022. We applaud the patience and calm that the nation observed as the country awaited the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to discharge its institutional mandate.

We are at a critical juncture as a nation. Kenya’s prevailing economic situation is currently characterized by the high and rising cost of living, unemployment, rising trade deficit and the public debt burden, arising from COVID-19 and fall out from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The situation has been exacerbated by the slowdown in business experienced during the electioneering period.

Any nation’s development is reliant on the leaders elected by the citizenry. It is paramount that we see polls not as a stand-alone event that paralyses our lives but as part and parcel of our daily decision-making. As we come out of the electioneering period, the manufacturing sector is keen to see a smooth transition between the current and the new government.

Local industry has a long-term interest in the future and prosperity of our nation and remains committed to driving Kenya’s socio-economic goals, including creating jobs and wealth for citizens. We call upon all elected leaders to centre the needs of Mwananchi and to drive the country’s development goals as they take office and for all aggrieved parties to seek redress within the legal framework.

Political goodwill is particularly essential in ensuring that we uphold good governance at both levels of government whilst improving our business environment. The Association remains steadfast in advocating the incoming government to support locally manufactured goods, drive export-led growth, and enhance local industry’s competitiveness whilst driving food security. We look forward to working with the incoming government at national and county level as we drive the manufacturing agenda.

We call upon Kenyans to remain calm, get back to work, and continue the smooth flow of operations as we strive to Keep Kenya Moving amid the economic challenges facing our nation.

Rajan Shah, KAM CHAIRMAN