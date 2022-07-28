Shares

The first cohort of 170 trainees has graduated from the Cyber Shujaa program run by the United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) in partnership with Kenya Bankers Association and Serianu Limited. The program is funded by the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE).

The program seeks to address existing gaps within the ICT and Cybersecurity sector in Africa by continuously analyzing the market and industry for ICT talent needs, designing practical curriculums for these needs, conducting vigorous training for the participants, and providing market placement and mentorship of these youth.

The program offers Data Protection training, which had a total of 90 graduates selected from 47 banks in Kenya drawn from the fields of Risk, IT, Security, and Compliance or Legal. The Cybersecurity Analyst Training had 80 trainees, with 10 already placed with different organisations.

USIU-Africa Interim Vice Chancellor Prof. Freida Brown said that the graduates from the Cyber Shujaa Program will assist their organizations to become more compliant with Data Protection and Cyber Security.

“Today, we are able to see the impact of this program since its launch. The trainees you see here today have gained practical skills in Compliance with Data Protection Regulations including Data Inventory, Impact Assessment, Policy documentation, Incident Handling and Data Privacy Governance. In addition, 40% of them have been able to take their organizations through the registration process for the Data Protection Act, “she said.

Central Bank of Kenya Deputy Governor Ms. Sheila M’Mbijiwe noted that the training was a major contribution to creating a safer and secure cyberspace that underpins the Kenyan financial sector.

“Today’s graduation is a confirmation that Kenya is making important strides in protecting our peoples’ data in all sectors of the economy. We will all leverage technology to ensure that our organizations implement IT security systems and awareness training programs” she added.