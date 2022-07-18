The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and Equity Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in a bid to deepen the economic integration of the African continent.

The partnership seeks to implement the AfCFTA Agreement and the AfCFTA Private Sector Strategy through the `Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan’, which focuses on acceleration of economic recovery and resilience in Africa, in a post-COVID 19 environment.

The initiative is designed to showcase a framework for socio-economic transformation for the people of the African continent based on 6 integrated pillars. These are aimed at catalyzing a natural resources-led transformation of Africa, enhancing agriculture output, formalizing extractive value chains, and connecting these primary sectors to global supply chains that are broken and require diversification and secured sourcing.

The two institutions will work on the private sector economic recovery and resilience stimulus plan, which Equity has seeded with a USD 6 Billion fund. They will focus on the primary sectors of food and agriculture, extractives, manufacturing and logistics, trade and investments, social impact, health and environmental investments, as well as a technology enabled economy to accelerate economic recovery and resilience of the African continent.

The partnership will among others, support the creation of 50 million jobs by 2025 and 5 million SMEs will receive loans to scale and grow, utilising tools of the AfCFTA Agreement and create additional private sector lending with an envisaged loan book to be directed to agriculture (30%), manufacturing (15%), MSMEs (65%).

As the continent’s technical interface with Africa’s development stakeholders and development partners for realisation of accelerated regional integration, the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) will collaborate with the institutions through various means, including project financing, trade enhancement and fund mobilisation.

H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat noted that “The AfCFTA will ensure the continent is well positioned to overcome crisis such as COVID-19 leveraging on the framework of the AfCFTA Agreement. Our partnership with the Equity Group is a valuable intervention for the African Continent, whereby we acknowledge that trade is going to enable our continent to accelerate economic recovery. With AUDA-NEPAD, we will also be able to deliver on our respective mandates through complementarity of our expertise, skills, purpose and vision, by taking special consideration of the interests of micro-, small, and medium-sized enterprises, women-owned businesses, workers, and youth.”