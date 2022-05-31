Shares

Travelling for a holiday is one of the best ways to unwind after the hustle and bustle of the city. However, with this our economy, everybody is crying that they don’t have the money to go for a holiday.

However, Jambojet has teamed with Kenya Tourism Board to offer some holiday deals to die for. Under the deal, will enjoy discounted flying-hotel packages available across the major cities and towns in Kenya that Jambojet flies to; Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda, and Lamu.

As a matter of fact, for Ksh.30,000 you will be able to wine and dine at the beach for a couple of days.

Consider, for instance, a stay at Baobab Beach Resort, located on the world-famous Diani Beach. For Ksh 28,900 you will have yourself an all-inclusive 2 nights stay, that includes return flight tickets from Nairobi to Ukunda Airstrip. Surely, you must know the goodness that comes with an all-inclusive stay? All your meals, snacks and not to mention select beverages all covered! While in Diani, take a trip to Kisite Mpunguti Marine National Reserve and Park for an exhilarating day in the water exploring the Islands, and snorkeling in what is

probably the best Marine Park in Kenya.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, how about 2 nights stay at the newest hotel in the lakeside city of Kisumu, BestWestern Kisumu Hotel for just 26,200 shillings? The Best Western Kisumu Hotel is a contemporary hotel located in the heart of Kisumu City, along the highway of Kisumu Kakamega Road. The Lake Basin Mall is

only a couple of steps away from the hotel, which will lead you directly into the biggest shopping center in the city. Be sure to indulge in the local culture with a visit to Kisumu Museum, or if you are up for it, take a hike at Maragoli Hills.

Ok, you want to experience Mombasa Raha? Then a 2-night’s stay at CityBlue Creekside Hotel & Suites offers the best value for money, at only Ksh 24,600 including return flights from Nairobi to Mombasa! The hotel is located on the tidal Tudor creek in Kenya’s historical city of Mombasa, the hotel boasts 100 rooms

and suites, a bar, restaurant, fitness center, and pool garden overlooking the estuary of a river into the Indian Ocean. Activities are endless in Mombasa; You can take a sunset cruise on the Mombasa Dhow, a city tour on the double decker bus or take the Architectural and Culture tour at Serena Mombasa.

Those are just but a few offers. There are a lot more offers across destinations including Lamu, Mombasa, Eldoret, Malindi, Watamu, Kisumu and Mombasa.