Kakuma Kalobeyei Challenge Fund (KKCF) business competition has announced the first 40 winners in the competition sponsored by IFC and supported by The Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF).

The competition was set up to support development, job creation, and opportunity in Kenya’s Kakuma Kalobeyei refugee hosting area.

The winning companies of the Kakuma Kalobeyei Challenge Fund (KKCF) Competitive Business Challenge will receive grants and technical support to launch or grow operations and drive economic development in Turkana West sub-county. The area has a population of about 450,000, including 225,000 refugees from various parts of Africa. Runners-up to the competition will also benefit from tailored technical support to build the capacity of their businesses.

The business competition is part of IFC’s approach to empower host communities and refugees by supporting private sector development in Kenya’s Kakuma camp and the surrounding host community.

The 40 winning businesses announced today are expected to create hundreds of jobs, including for women and young people, and to invest their own funds to establish and expand their operations in Turkana County.

These companies work in various sectors that include; health, energy, agribusiness, financial services, education, media, construction, and light manufacturing.

The winners of the Local Enterprise Development (LED) window, which focuses on smaller businesses based in Turkana County, are: Abdulle Shop; Artech East Africa Ltd.; Atta Nayece Media Services Ltd.; Blue Light of Prince Academy; Clearface Printers; Dan Fabricators; Dembu Investments; Eruko Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd.; GLAP Enterprises; Itopride Chemist; Justin Abraham; Kakuma Medical Clinic; Kakuma Peana Bookshop; Kalobeyei Main Medical Centre; Nawountos Building and Construction Enterprises Ltd.; Neema Hotel; Nemlon Enterprise; Unity Bakery; Rama Beauty Parlour; Sajop Automobile Enterprises; Shujaa Customs Prints; Steve King Bakers; Gateway Diagnosis and Healthcare Services; Tulu Tulu Traders; Usafi Green Energy Ltd.; Lorot Sons and Traders General Shop; Mount Sayun’s Farm Inputs and Supplies Agrovet.

The winners of the Private Sector (PSW) window, which focuses on private sector companies that are based in Turkana County or would like to expand operations to Turkana County, are: Renewvia Energy Kenya Ltd.; Rafode Ltd.; Sunken Ltd.; The Hive Ltd.; Green Innovation Ventures Enterprises Ltd.; and Ziwani Poultry Enterprise Ltd.

The winners of the Social Enterprise (SEW) window, which targets social enterprises currently present in Kakuma and those wanting to set up businesses in Kakuma and Kalobeyei areas, are: AEC Kenya; Hydroponics Africa Ltd.; K-DE Igratium International Ltd.; Kidogo Innovations Ltd.; Sanivation Ltd.; Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Centre; and Wessex Social Ventures.

The next round of winners will be announced in the second half of 2022.

“Congratulations to these companies, which have a strong potential to not just uplift the lives of refugees and host communities in the Kakuma and Kalobeyei area, but also positively impact those living in the greater Turkana County,” said Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu, IFC Regional Director for Eastern Africa. “IFC is committed to supporting development in challenging environments, and through this competition, we show our support in highlighting sustainable private sector solutions to help marginalized and vulnerable groups.”

Besides supporting economic development in and around Kakuma through this competition, IFC is also working with government partners in Turkana County and UNHCR to create a more conducive policy environment for private sector growth in Turkana.