Shares

Pwani Oil has embarked on a countrywide campaign to educate and sensitize communities in malaria-endemic regions on malaria prevention and control with an aim of achieving zero Malaria cases.

The campaign will be in partnership with the Kenya Progressive Nursing Association (KPNA). As part of the initiative, the manufacturer kicked off its second campaign in Siaya county during World Malaria Day held in Rarieda. They held door-to-door village activations in 200 households in a day with each home getting a Detrex Citronella Soap.

Endorsed by KPNA, Detrex is available countrywide as distributed by Pwani Oil retailers and distributors. Through a partnership with the health practitioners and county governments, Pwani Oil seeks to move across the country distributing the soap as part of its social responsibility while also sensitizing communities on Malaria prevention and the role of Detrex Citronella in preventing its further spread. Besides keeping mosquitoes and other insects away, Detrex soaps are medicated and formulated to cleanse the skin and protect against germs.

Before Siaya, the manufacturer had visited six towns, Nambache, Harambee, Mumias, Shianda, Sabatia and Malaha in Kakamega County and carried out market activations on malaria prevention and control.

Pwani Oil Commercial Director, Rajul Malde said, “The anti-malaria campaigns are in line with this year’s World Malaria Day theme which calls for harnessing innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives. As Pwani oil, we are happy to share Detrex Citronella soap which is effective in keeping mosquitoes away hence reducing the chance of one being infected with Malaria.”

The campaign which will run in July, October and September this year, seeks to complement the government’s effort in achieving zero malaria cases, especially in the eight counties in the endemic Lake region.

According to the Ministry of Health, the eight countries report a total of 3.2 million confirmed malaria cases, representing 75 per cent of malaria cases nationally.