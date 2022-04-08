Shares

Home appliances have evolved thanks to technology. Today, one can easily communicate with their fridge through voice recognition or commands via their mobile phones. Some fridges like the LG InstaView are working miracles with one able to see what lies inside just by knocking/tapping on the door.

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators boast of upgraded features and design innovations for improved user convenience than never seen before. The fridge brings to the surface the much-awaited top-level tech tailored towards making life easy and giving the people the convenience that they need.

To start with, the fridge has a larger glass panel for its InstaView Door-in-Door system for clear visibility and beauty. What is more, the UVnano™ technology within it is featured in the built-in water dispenser for enhanced hygiene. At the same time, the InstaView voice recognition takes hands-free convenience to a whole new level in the kitchen.

The magic happens where one does not have to open the door to see what is inside the fridge. The fridge illuminates the refrigerator’s interior with just two quick knocks on the transparent glass while Door-in-Door reduces interior cold air loss by providing a convenient space to keep frequently accessed items handy.

The InstaView refrigerators incorporate LG’s UVnano technology which harnesses the power of light to effortlessly and effectively maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser tap.

At the same time, the fridge comes with a Hygiene Fresh. This is a 5-step air filter process that removes bacteria up to 99.999 percent as well as the bad odor in the refrigerator. This makes the contents of your fridge always have their natural smell and taste.

The ability to save energy makes this fridge cost-effective. LG InstaView Door-in-Door comes with the most advanced technology in saving energy with LG’s own Inverter Linear Compressor that saves more energy by adapting an efficiency-engineering mechanism.