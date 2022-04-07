Shares

Advances in technology have meant that there a new television sets being launched every other day with better specs. From the black and white Tv sets that some of us grew up with in the 80’s, Tv technology has advanced over the years to the 4K and 8K Tvs that we currently have in the market. However, some of these Tvs brands are far too expensive for the common man. This has resulted in a situation where many people are not able to upgrade their sets living them stuck with older technology.

However, lucky for us there are those manufacturers who have been able to balance quality and price thus allowing anyone and everyone to upgrade. One of the Tv manufacturers that is producing these top-of-the-line TVs with high specs at affordable pricing is Syinix. For those who may not know, It is a Tv manufacturing company that is focused on providing a high quality Tv experience for the African viewer.

Syinix has launched the Syinix U51 Series which come with the following specs:

Design

Traditional Tvs have been known to either compromise on aesthetics in order to offer quality, or compromise quality in order to offer pleasant designs. This, however, cannot be said of the Syinix U51 Series. These Tvs are beautifully crafted with a metal body fitted so thinly that they are rightly considered frameless. With the aid of top end technologies for high quality picture reproduction, placing the TV in the living room adds to the desired aura. The TV augments well with wall pictures, paintings and any other decoration that the one may have in their living room, given that they come in shy black colors.

4K Technology

The Syinix U51 Tv comes in three sizes, that is the 50, 55 and 58 inch. All these big screen sizes come with 4K resolution which has technically become the standard resolution in the 2020s. To enhance the 4K viewing experience on the U51 series, the Tv comes fitted with AI technology which combined with Standard Resolution technology (AI + SR) works together to enhance low resolution images hence ensuring crispy images.

Android 11 and Voice Remote

Syinix U51 TVs are essentially smart TVs, which means that they are capable of operating Internet based applications such as YouTube, Netflix, and any other TV oriented application that one can install from the Google Play Store. To power this smartness, the TVs come with Android 11 out of the box.

For ease of operation, Syinix has incorporated the Google Assistant in the remote such that the user can be able to control the TV using the Voice Control module, otherwise known as Voice Remote. This helps when one does not feel like clicking the remote like a thousand times in order to locate a specific movie or series.

In these days of working from home which necessitates online meetings, the Tv comes loaded with Google Duo which is the highest quality video calling app. This ensures that you don’t miss any meetings in the event that you don’t have your laptop or phone near you.

Power Stability

If the crisp pictures offered by the Syinix U51 Series and the Voice Remote haven’t convinced you to buy the Tv yet, then the built-in free power stabilizer ought to do the trick. Usually when someone buys a Tv, they tend to also buy a separate voltage stabilizer that will take care of the Tv power supply during voltage fluctuations.

However, there are those people who are not aware of the need for it, and they ussually end up in tears after Kenya Power does the thing. Thing is power fluctuation usually burns up the circuitry in a Tv rendering it unusable. Knowing this, Syinix has ensured that the U51 Series come with built-in power stabilizer which guarantees protection from power surges at all times.

Standard Ports

Most people nowadays do not find the need to use cables given that they can connect to external speakers using Bluetooth. Even the USB, AV, and even the RF ports are hardly used as content can easily be accessed via YouTube (including popular TV channels like Citizen, KTN, NTV, etc) or Netflix. Despite the migration to YouTube and Netflix by most people who own Smart TVs, the Syinix U51 Series still offer the Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, AV, and RF options just in case someone may need them.

All in all, the Syinix Syinix U51 Series, is a good Tv which offers value for money, if you would like to buy it or get more information about it, click here.