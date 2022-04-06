Shares

I&M Bank Limited has partnered with Mastercard to roll out several new world class debit and credit cards. The cards are targeted at corporate C-Suite professionals and high-net worth clientele offering a range of lifestyle and travel benefits.

The range, which will be rolled out in a phased manner, consists of the Mastercard World Elite, Mastercard World Debit and Credit, Mastercard Platinum debit, Mastercard Corporate Standard, and Corporate World cards. Cardholders, depending on the category, will enjoy a host of privileges including luxury travel benefits

like free unlimited airport lounge access, premium memberships for hotel, airlines, car rental and chauffeur discounts, premium merchant offers and discounts at participating outlets, visa application and appointments booking service as well as card safety controls on the I&M On-The-Go mobile and internet banking application.

Additional benefits include comprehensive travel insurance cover which comprises of travel accident insurance, emergency medical evacuation and repatriation, and medical expenses, access to global emergency services for lost or stolen card reporting, emergency card replacement and emergency cash advance.

These card offerings come as exciting new additions to the Mastercard Platinum Multi-currency pre- paid card already offered by I&M Bank. With this suite, the bank is looking to delight its customers and their increasing demands for premium offers and benefits that match their lifestyle and provide exclusive access to a myriad of luxury travel and lifestyle benefits.

Kihara Maina, CEO of I&M Bank Limited, said: “We are proud of this collaboration with Mastercard as it aligns with our business growth agenda, which looks to further penetrate the retail market segments through the provision of market driven solutions. I&M Bank’s corporate strategy follows an ambitious digitization agenda and leveraging partnerships. Our partnership with Mastercard is a key enabler towards growing our online payments business. I&M Bank has anticipated the ever-changing lifestyle and financial needs of our

customers through an informed data-driven decision-making process in order to provide them with the

right solutions. This partnership with Mastercard not only provides payment solutions that are convenient, reliable, and secure, but also gives our cardholders access to world class lifestyle benefits and privileges.”

Mastercard is committed to connecting and empowering an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible and has made a global commitment to bring 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

The Bank will keep on innovating market driven solutions aggressively in the coming months, aiming to meet lifestyle and financial requirements for its key target market segments, in line with its aspiration of becoming Kenya’s leading financial growth partner.