Shares

Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines have announced a new chapter in their long-standing relationship by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The new agreement will further facilitate a strategic cooperation that will see both airlines working closely together across multiple areas of the business to offer an unrivalled and range of value-added services to passengers.

With the enhanced partnership, both airlines will leverage each other’s network strengths and provide more access for passengers to travel to new destinations beyond their individual networks while offering new and exclusive product to their customers soon. Qatar Airways’ passengers will gain better access to the wider domestic Malaysia market and key destinations in Asia such as Penang, Langkawi and Medan, Indonesia.

Operated by Malaysia Airlines via its hub, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). Passengers will enjoy seamless connectivity to popular destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas with Qatar Airways’ extensive network via Doha.

Building on the close links between Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines’ networks and rapid expansion of codeshare flights, the two one world partners have also agreed to maximise synergies in other areas of the business such as air cargo, operations or commercial services, that will create a game-changing innovative synergy for both carriers in leading the new travel demand ahead.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, had this to say, “This is a significant moment for us as we have just celebrated 20 years of serving Malaysia, and this new strategic cooperation with our one world partner, Malaysia Airlines, further cements our commitment to the country. This partnership will serve to link both our networks and allow us to work together across different aspects of the business therefore creating exciting opportunities for our joint passengers, as well as for our airlines.”

Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Mr. Izham Ismail, had this to say,“We are delighted to have taken the next important step with our close one world partner. This partnership will provide better efficiencies and a more comprehensive network for our passengers whilst we further boost the growth of traffic flow via KLIA, which will serve as a primary gateway to Malaysia domestic and selected Southeast Asian region destinations.”

Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines launched their codeshare cooperation in 2004 and have significantly expanded the partnership in recent years, which today comprises of 62 codeshare destinations in Malaysia, South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, Europe, the Americas and Africa.