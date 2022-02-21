Shares

Absa Bank Kenya recently announced a Ksh. 56 million sponsorship investment to become the official presenting partner of the Magical Kenya Open (MKO) golf tournament in 2022. This is the 11th year that Absa Bank is sponsoring the international tournament, which is part of the European Tour now called the DP World Tour.

The 2022 Magical Kenya Open happening between 3 March to 6 March, 2022, will take place at the Muthaiga Golf Club. The event will bring together over 150 golfers from Kenya and across the world, including eight Kenyan professionals, six Kenyan amateurs and two regional players with a prize purse of Ksh. 226 million (USD 2 million).

As the official event sponsor, Absa’s investment includes supporting local Pros to ensure they have all the necessary requirements to effectively compete against renowned golfers from around the world. The remaining investment will help Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) to organize another tournament and publicize the event while showcasing the country’s capacity to host international sports events.

Speaking during the sponsorship cheque handover ceremony, Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori said, “As Absa Kenya, we are proud to yet again, be part of this prestigious tournament that will not only help spotlight the best players in the game, but also give us an opportunity to partner with local Pros and help them bring their possibilities to life. Over the past 11 years, we have worked with the Kenya Open Golf Limited to increasingly grow the profile and stature of the Kenya Open tournament, transforming it into a great asset, not just for the golfing fraternity but also for the country.”

Also speaking at the event, the KOGL chairman, Peter Kanyago, expressed delight at having Absa on board for the tournament. “The Kenya Open Golf Open Limited takes great pride in having Absa as a presenting partner for two years. Since 2011 while this event was part of the Challenge Tour, Absa’s support has played a significant role in the growth of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship and we are entirely grateful for Absa’s consistency in being a partner,” said Kanyago.