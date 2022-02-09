Shares

KCB Bank has announced its sponsorship for the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. The competition is scheduled to tee off Thursday in Kilifi, having received a Ksh. 5 million sponsorship boost from KCB Bank Kenya.

The event will run up to February 13th at the Vipingo Ridge, Baobab Course, currently the only (UK) PGA accredited golf course in Africa. The Magical Kenya Ladies Open is the only women professional golf tournament in East Africa which is part of the Ladies European Tour.

Over the years, the 72-hole stroke play competition has proven a significant milestone in the sport’s history in Kenya. This year, the three-day tournament has attracted top lady golfers from across the World.

“The support is part of the Bank’s strategy of championing inclusivity in the sports field while contributing to the development of golf in Kenya and beyond. At the heart of our sponsorship is a goal to expand beyond traditional sponsorship elements to enhance career opportunities for female golfers. We are confident that we will enable our golfers to acquire the experience and skills to compete both locally and internationally,” said KCB Group Director Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Citizenship Rosalind Gichuru.

KCB has over the years been at the forefront of sponsoring golf and other sports over the years. Last week, the Bank extended Ksh. 4 million towards the 2022 Safari Tour through the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL).