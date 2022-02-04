Shares

Typically, no one wants dirty dishes in their kitchen sink. It is even more tiring to come home to dirty dishes staring at you.

However, it’s the 21st century and dirty dishes is something you can deal with in a matter of minutes thanks to innovation, LG Electronics has a smart dishwasher. With intuitive controls, adjustable racks, and a large load capacity LG dishwashers make kitchen clean up a breeze.

While there are several parameters that you can look for such as performance, power consumption and effectiveness, when purchasing a dishwasher, here are a few more reasons why you need to buy the LG Smart Dishwasher.

Leaves dishes sparkling with fewer water spots

It is vexing to scrub dishes and the stains from left-over food or drink is not getting off. However, with the TrueSteam™ feature on the LG dishwasher, made by boiling water, it reaches the entire surface of every dish inside the tub resulting in sparkling clean dishes.

Pure water particles of steam also help reduce water spots. The high-temperature steam which consists of tiny particles easily separates the stains from the dishes. TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%.

Cleans from every angle

The LG dishwasher has enhanced coverage to clean every dish with QuadWash multi-motion wash arms. This means every angle of your dishes gets cleaned. The multi-directionally four washing rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher. Besides, with four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides a stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Enables easy loading and maximum flexibility

Loading the dishwasher can sometimes be a challenge especially when you have dishes of different sizes and shapes. The LG dishwasher features foldable tines that allow you to load the dishes your way, whether it’s a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom. It also comes with an easy to adjust height option which allows you to adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items. Lastly, it features a height-adjustable 3rd rack that offers more space for hard-to-fit items, from long flatware to small espresso cups.

Efficient, reliable and quiet

Unlike other dishwashers, you do find your peace of mind with the LG dishwasher. It has fewer moving parts and an inverter direct drive that reduces noise and increases energy efficiency as compared to conventional motors. You can also count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty on the Direct Drive Motor, assuring you reliable performance. With the Turbo cycle feature, you can clean hard soiled dishes in less than an hour while you can gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

Innovation for a smarter connected home

Finally, the LG smart dishwasher makes your home a smart connected home. You can monitor and control it through the LG SmartThinQ™ smartphone app where you can download new wash cycles to meet your needs such as pots and pans, casseroles, glassware and night care.

You can also personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options, keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the machine clean reminder and finally smart diagnose it after every 30 cycles. The lighted indicator will let you know it’s time to run the cleaning cycle. Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.