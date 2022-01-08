Shares

Qatar Airways Cargo has announced that its strict adherence to the highest standards and relevant regulations has been accredited with the CEIV Live Animals certification by IATA. The certification applies at Qatar Airways’ Doha headquarters and the QAS Cargo Doha hub, and covers all animals (amphibians, birds, crustaceans, fish, invertebrates, mammals, or reptiles) that Qatar Airways Cargo is authorized to carry as per each respective relevant procedure.

Currently, about 9% of all live animals transported globally by air, travel on board a Qatar Airways flight. The cargo airline runs a 4,200 m², air-conditioned Live Animal Centre at Hamad International Airport, Doha, which includes dedicated holding areas for animals, horse stalls, pet kennels, a paddock and access to 24/7 dedicated expert animal health care services.

Trained staff and pilots make every effort to ensure that the animals experience as stress-free a journey as possible. This is by arranging the shortest transit times from origin airport to the final destination, and adapting the relevant temperature and cabin pressure whilst on board.

“We are the fourth airline worldwide to become CEIV Live Animals certified, and the first in the Middle East. This certification is testament to the dedication and detail that we put into transporting the many different live animals that are placed in our custody. Whether they are horses, household pets, livestock, or exotic animals transported on our scheduled and charter flights or wild animals being flown under our WeQare Rewild the Planet initiative, we go beyond the required regulatory standards, to ensure that the animals are given the utmost care and comfort for the entire duration of the journey,” said Miguel Rodriguez Moreno, Senior Manager Cargo Climate Control Products, explains.