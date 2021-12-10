Shares

Standard Chartered Bank has launched its first co-shared space with ArtCaffé at the Britam Centre, Upper Hill. The co-shared space will provide round the clock services including Mobile Express Banking, ATMs, phone banking services, electronic cheque and cash deposit.

The centre will be managed by Universal Banker, a new model where a bank staff are upskilled on all facets of banking to attend to a cross session of client needs. So far, 50 staff have undergone and graduated from the Universal banking model.

The services in these centres include the following.

Sales and advisory services in a relaxed ambiance.

2. Self-service support for cheque deposits, cash and withdraw cash at the ATM machines.

3. Digital self-service support through iPads.

4. A trained bank representative to handle a cross section of banking requests.

In the first phase, Standard Chartered will also roll out other sales and service centres at Junction, Sarit Centre, Village Market, Kitengela and a co-shared space with ArtCaffé in Nanyuki.

This is line with the bank’s strategy which seeks to leverage on technology to make services more efficient and readily accessible through alternative channels away from the traditional system.

Speaking during the launch, Standard Chartered Bank CEO, Kariuki Ngari said, “As more branch traffic shifts to digital, banking providers have a massive opportunity to reinvent the fundamental role of the brick-and-mortar channel. By innovatively leveraging technology solutions, Standard Chartered’s Sales and Service Centre make everyday banking products and services available down your street. The Centres are strategically located in proximity of where our customers predominantly live and work, thus making us more accessible and visible to our customers.”

On his part, Sagi Vaknin, CEO of the Artcaffé Group, said, “At Artcaffé, we are always looking for innovative, new and relevant ways to reach our customers, and to create beautiful and welcoming spaces and inspiring experiences. We’re very excited to partner with SCB at our newest and biggest branch at Britam Tower, where customers can now enjoy delicious Artcaffé meals and drinks while seeking financial services.”