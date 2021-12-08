Shares

Ms Marion Gathoga Mwangi has stepped down as the Managing Director of BOC Kenya, effective 31st December, 2021, to take up an executive role at Africa Oxygen as Director Healthcare Business. Ms Mwangi will however remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

BOC Kenya has announced that its Finance Director, Arthur Kamau, will take on the role of Managing Director to the company’s board in an acting capacity.

Mr. Kamau has a vast experience in financial management and served in various senior management roles over the last eleven years in the manufacturing industry. He has previously served as Finance Director for Diversey Eastern and Central Africa. He is a graduate of Economics and Business Studies from Kenyatta University and a trained accountant with KPMG Kenya.

Ms. Gathoga was appointed MD of BOC Kenya in 2018. During her tenure, the company’s governance structure increased and the establishment of a strong healthcare business. She joined BOC from the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) where she held the position of Head of ACCA.

Ms Gathoga holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University (USIU) Africa. She is an associate member of Women Corporate Directors, Kenya Chapter and Women on Boards Network (WoBN).

BOC Kenya is a supplier of industrial, medical, special gases and gas mixtures as well as an installer of medical gas pipelines in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. The company is a member of Linde, a global gases and engineering company. The Company’s immediate majority shareholder is BOC Holdings UK, which became a member of Linde Plc in 2002.