The Angaza Awards: Women to Watch in Banking and Finance program has opened applications for the 2021 Top 10 Women to Watch list. This year’s list will feature women across various industries that make up the financial services sector. Deadline for applications is 30th October, 2021.

The Angaza Awards criteria includes an assessment of the applicants’ area of responsibility and contribution to firm performance. Scores are also awarded for achievement that transcends the institution and results in sector and, or community shared value creation.

Professionals in Banking, Capital Markets, Insurance, Investment Banking, Fintech, Fund Management, Microfinance, and Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) are invited to submit their applications or nominations via the Angaza Award Web page.

The 2021 Pan-African Awards judging panel includes the following.

Catherine Musakali: Women on Boards Network (Kenya) Esohe Denise Odaro: Head of Investor Relations, International Finance Corporation (United States) Hedwige Nuyens: Managing Director, International Banking Federation (UK) Yawa Hansen-Quao: Executive Director, Emerging Public Leaders (Ghana) Maxwell Pirikisi: Director, South African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SACCI); President, South Africa-Nigeria Business Chamber (SA-NBC) Joanita Lunkuse: Jaggwe, Expert on Financing, Office of the Prime Minister, Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (Uganda) Luke Ombara: Director of Regulatory Policy and Strategy, Capital Markets Authority (Kenya)

The 2020 Angaza Awards celebration was held on 8th June, and was sponsored by Equity Bank and Old Mutual. The event featured high-profile Keynote Speakers including Dr. Nancy Onyango of the International Monetary Fund and Gail Evans, New York Times Best-Selling Author.

Other partners included Digital Banker Africa, Graça Machel Trust, Women on Boards Network, East Africa Venture Capital Association and Kenya Bankers Association.