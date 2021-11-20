Shares

In late October, Mark Zuckerberg managed to make headlines with almost every news outlet around the world when he announced that his company would be changing its name from Facebook to Meta.

The change was criticised by some but is mostly a reflection of the company’s plans to move towards a focus on virtual reality.

The name comes from the word metaverse, a term that most people hadn’t heard until Facebook’s announcement. Shortly after the news broke, several million people took to Google to ask questions like “what is the metaverse?” – a reflection of just how little people understand it.

Yet, even before Facebook changed its name, teams of people around the world had been working on developing metaverse products. One of these was the South African artist Norman Catherine, who created a series of African-inspired NFT pieces that could be found within the Africarare metaverse. Although the first of its kind, it is still somewhat limited in functionality and scope.

What Even is the Metaverse?

As proved by the torrent of Google searches from people trying to understand what the word metaverse means, few people outside of the tech bubble already passionate about it actually know what the metaverse is.

A common understanding is somewhat hampered by the fact that there are conflicting definitions of the metaverse being thrown around. Some argue that it is explicitly an “always-on” 3D digital environment where people can explore, own objects or space, and meet others. This would appear closer to Meta’s definition as it was what the company spent a lot of time demonstrating during the name-change announcement.

Others argue that the metaverse doesn’t have to be in 3D and that 2D environments could also make up part of it. In fact, some go even further by saying that existing services like social media sites, online video games, and blockchain technology are already part of the metaverse.

Gaming is perhaps the best way to explain the metaverse as it is arguably the closest thing we have to it. Online casinos already use a number of different techniques to create engaging games, such as having different types of jackpots that progressively grow larger before they hit, multiplayer functionality, and live dealer options where video feeds of real people replace computer graphics.

A metaverse online casino would tie all of this together, allowing players to walk through the door onto a gaming floor that resembles a land-based casino. They could freely walk around the digital casino, looking at other players and dealers, and exploring the different gaming options available to them. They could then sit down in front of a slot machine or at a blackjack table and begin placing bets.

When they’re done, they could head to a gift shop to purchase new clothes or accessories, or a new book or souvenir to add to their unique collection.

An African Metaverse?

There are clear technological barriers that would need to be overcome for an African metaverse to become a reality for the majority of people on the continent. Firstly, improved internet connectivity across the Sub-Saharan region would be essential and access to virtual or augmented reality devices may also be necessary.

If those hurdles can be overcome, then an African metaverse could be more than just an art project.

It could be a way to improve access to education, with digital universities and libraries. Virtual meeting spaces could improve connections between businesses, foster new connections between entrepreneurs, and spark a revolution in startups on the continent.

The metaverse could also be a way for African countries to export their culture further afield. Since there will be no trade barriers in the sale of digital goods and the distribution costs will be lower, African business owners could sell electronic fashion items, trinkets for metaverse homes, and collectables for those interested in the continent’s history and culture.

Therefore, an African metaverse could open up the flow of cash into the continent’s economies thanks to the additional opportunities it would unlock.