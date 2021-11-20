Shares

Microsoft has appointed Wael Elkabbany as the head of its new Africa Transformation Office (ATO). Under Elkabbany’s leadership, the ATO will partner with public and private organizations to empower millions of Africans and foster economic prosperity.

Before joining the Africa Transformation Office, Elkabbany was Microsoft’s Managing Director for Enterprise Middle East and Africa (MEA), a position he held from August 2017. In this position, he led the Enterprise transformation and growth strategy and personally drove strategic engagements and partnerships across MEA.

He has previously held roles at British Telecom and other leading businesses in the region. He holds a B.Sc. in communication engineering, and postgraduate studies in corporate governance, international trade, and financial planning. Elkabbany also serves as a non-executive board member with several ICT companies across the MEA region.

In his new role as Managing Director for Microsoft’s Africa Transformation Office (ATO), Elkabbany will be responsible for the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft’s transformation plans for Africa.

“We’ve been present in Africa for 30 years, with major investments that have tangibly impacted the continent’s economic growth. Now is the time for us to increase this investment and play a larger role in enabling transformation and economic prosperity. With his experience in driving cloud adoption at scale, and deep understanding of Africa, Wael Elkabbany was the ideal choice to lead our new digital engagement strategy,” said Microsoft Middle East and Africa corporate vice-president and president Samer Abu-Ltaif.

Commenting on his appointment, Elkabbany had this to say, “While the African opportunity is immense, the challenges are complex, and no one company or government can solve them alone. We are working across sectors, technologies, and borders to foster partnerships and develop solutions that will have a lasting impact. Microsoft is committed to rethinking how and why we develop digital solutions and strategies to better serve the needs of Africa, and I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to help build a truly connected continent.”