Shares

The lifting of curfew and easing of COVID-19 related restrictions has opened up the night economy in Kenya. Since the President’s directory to lift curfew late last month, overnight concerts and festivals have been scheduled every weekend since then.

International artists like Omah Lay and Adenkule Gold have held concerts in Kenya, further cementing the revival of the night entertainment economy. More artists like Popcaan and Konshens expected to jet into the country in the following weeks.

However, these concerts have been marred with security complaints like physical assault, theft, and in some cases, sexual assault.

So, as you prepare for your next concert, it is vital to observe the following basic safety rules to ensure you do not fall victim of theft and assault.

1. Know your surroundings

When you get to the event area, look around and familiarize yourself with exit points, washrooms and the security area. Identify specific exit routes in case you need to leave quickly, pick a spot to meet if your group gets split up, and find out where the first aid tents are. It is also important to keep your group together and help each other out incase of anything.

2. Know how you will be going home

Have a plan of when you intend to leave the concert. Are you leaving before midnight, taking a cab, leaving with a friend or sleeping at a friend’s house?

With the rest of your party, think ahead about what your game plan will be in the event of an emergency. What will you do? How will you communicate? Where will you go?

3. Take care of your personal belongings

Concerts require small packing bags that are not bulky or heavy to carry around. The smaller the bag, the better. Place your bag close to your body or wrapped around your waist t keep close tabs on it. If you see someone acting strangely or in a way that makes you uncomfortable, notify event staff or security/police officers.

If necessary, carry self defense items like pepper spray in case you need to physically defend yourself from someone.

4. Watch your drinks

Drink spiking is when a person deliberately adds alcohol or another drug to your drink without your knowledge. This can make you drunk or drowsy unexpectedly.

When at concerts, do not share with or accept drinks from people you do not know or trust. Buy and pour your own drinks and never leave your drink unattended.

5. Party safe

You can make the most of your music concert experience by partying safely. Control the amount of alcohol you are taking and avoid binge drinking. Make sure to eat and stay hydrated.

Avoid mixing alcohol with other drugs and always stay close to your circle.

If you feel unsafe, leave immediately.