Shares

Safaricom has launched a new campaign dubbed Mwelekeo ni internet. The campaign will see the introduction of new data offers, more affordable 4G devices to the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo financing plan and showcase the transformative power of the internet.

Through the campaign, Safaricom aims to bring more Kenyans into the digital sphere by educating them on the power of the internet and showing how it can transform their lives.

Mwelekeo ni internet will enable Safaricom customers to enjoy 1 GB of data for Ksh. 20 valid for 1 hour and a 3 hour 1.5 GB data bundle for Ksh. 50. The two new bundles give customers more value for their purchases, enabling them to enjoy their moments online, and will be complemented by other exciting data offers including a Ksh. 10 YouTube plan.

Following the introduction of Lipa Mdogo Mdogo financing plan in 2020, Safaricom will in the next few months add 2 new smartphones to give customers more options. This includes the Tecno Camon 17 and Tecno spark 7 with an aim to add more devices to the program in the coming months.

Through the campaign, Safaricom aims to showcase how the internet is transforming the lives of Kenyans by enabling them to connect with family and friends, learn new skills or expand their businesses.

Speaking at the unveiling of the campaign, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said, “With more Kenyans going online for everything, from studying to business to social networking, we see an opportunity to narrow the access gap and connect even more people to the internet. As a digital lifestyle enabler, we continue availing integrated data bundles that offer more value, delivering affordable internet-enabled devices and investing in our network to provide our customers with a worry-free experience.”

The telco has over the years been aggressively expanding its 4G coverage with a goal of having 100% of its network on 4G connectivity. In the last Financial Year, the service provider upgraded more than 1,000 sites, bringing its 4G reach to more than 94% of the country’s population.