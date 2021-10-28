Shares

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved an equity investment of Ksh. 1.1 billion ($10 million) in the ARCH Cold Chain Solutions East Africa Fund (CCSEAF).

The funds will be used to support the development, construction and operation of greenfield cold storage, temperature-controlled solutions and distribution facilities in East Africa.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), roughly 14% of food losses, excluding the retail stage, occur following harvest and before reaching consumers globally. This is mainly due to poor cold chain infrastructure.

The impacts of climate change, including supply chain interruptions and higher temperatures, are expected to magnify the problem. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has sharpened the need for facilities to store and distribute vaccines and other medicines requiring storage in controlled temperatures.

The Fund is expected to be a strategic contributor to backward integration of local producers into regional as well as global markets.

Atsuko Toda, the Bank’s Director of Agriculture Finance and Rural Development Department said, “ARCH CCSEAF’s vision to become a regional operator of third-party cold chain logistics services is expected to address the critical issue of post-harvest food loss and food safety hazards in East Africa. Its plan to serve pharmaceutical clients for their storage and distribution of medical supplies is also very timely as the continent continues to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The investment aligns with the COVID-19 Response Facility to mitigate the economic and health impacts of the pandemic. The Fund also advances the Bank’s Eastern Africa Regional Integration Strategy 2018-2022, its Climate Change Action Plan, and the High-5 strategic priorities, including Feed Africa.

The Fund’s manager is ARCH Emerging Markets Partners, a specialist emerging markets investment advisor based in the United Kingdom.